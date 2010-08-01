pxctoday

  Today, 05:21 PM #1
    JRod396
    Hydro-Turf for X2 - Footpads Only

    Does anybody sell the Hydro-Turf or BlackTip mats for the X2 that does NOT include the side pads? I'm looking for a set of foot pads only.
    Capturepad.PNG
  Today, 06:38 PM #2
    gabagool984
    Re: Hydro-Turf for X2 - Footpads Only

    Grab a sheet off eBay, make paper template first then cut the turf


