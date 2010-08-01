Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hydro-Turf for X2 - Footpads Only #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location United States Posts 26 Hydro-Turf for X2 - Footpads Only Does anybody sell the Hydro-Turf or BlackTip mats for the X2 that does NOT include the side pads? I'm looking for a set of foot pads only.

Re: Hydro-Turf for X2 - Footpads Only Grab a sheet off eBay, make paper template first then cut the turf





