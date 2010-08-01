|
|
-
Complete xi ss part out
Motor is locked up so I'm parting out. Shoot me offers/needs.
In case site requires here are some numbers but not sure what the stuffs worth.
-small pin crank cases. $100
-kawi ss grey cylinders. $65
-reeds, intake mani, single carb, f/a. $125
-elect. Box w/o stator. $100
-complete pump. $125
Boat is complete so inquire about any hull parts and make offers. Prices are plus shipping. I need this stuff gone. Thanks
