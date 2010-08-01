Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete xi ss part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location atlanata Posts 2 Complete xi ss part out Motor is locked up so I'm parting out. Shoot me offers/needs.

In case site requires here are some numbers but not sure what the stuffs worth.



-small pin crank cases. $100

-kawi ss grey cylinders. $65

-reeds, intake mani, single carb, f/a. $125

-elect. Box w/o stator. $100

-complete pump. $125



Boat is complete so inquire about any hull parts and make offers. Prices are plus shipping. I need this stuff gone. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules