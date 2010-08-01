|
|
-
Need Recommendations on riding GLOVES!
Hey all - I bought some gloves last year - went to a local powersports store and ordered them.... hate em.
They are not adjustable enough on the wrist part - so my hand can BARELY squeeze through, but then the glove doesn't hug the hand, so its slippy feeling when riding hard.. so I might as well have no glove at all..
Any recommendations? Just got a RXP-X and want to drive it hard without my grip flying off.
