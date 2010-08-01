Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaterX/IJSBA Grays Harbor Watercross Racing April 29/30 2017 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,329 WaterX/IJSBA Grays Harbor Watercross Racing April 29/30 2017 WaterX racing is returning to Elma, Washington again this year for a 3 round series this spring/summer. These are region 3/Pac NW IJSBA qualifier races put on by some of the best in the business including Blake Corning (IJSBA course designer/race director), Dan Lindgren (Grayland Open Promoter) and longtime local legend Monte Hughes.



Sponsored by Jettrim, JetRenu, U.S. Marine Sales, Hot Products, Skat Trak, Gasket Technologies, Weber Power, Paulson's Motorsports, Fusion Graphix, Farrell Fab, and Lacey Collision Center, these events are a killer time with some of the best racing action in the U.S.



The first event is coming up April 29/30 at Vance Creek Park in Elma, Washington and is sure to be a fantastic season opener up in the Northwest.



Looking forward to seeing a great turnout with lots of new faces and all the old friends







waterx2.jpg





waterx.jpg

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules