Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rubber straps for JS 550 and JS 300 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 109 Rubber straps for JS 550 and JS 300 Looking for battery and gas tank straps for a JS550, and the same for a 300. Shipped to GA, let me know what a good price is, and if you have a link for some to buy new or some alternative let me know. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules