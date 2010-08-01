|
Stop and kill switch not working properly ?
I have a 2015 Yamaha VX Cruiser, only 60 hours. It ran fine when stored it for the winter and cranked it up about 6 weeks ago for about 20 seconds or so.....It cranked and ran fine then.
When I cranked it up yesterday, it ran rough, but let it run for about 5 mins. with the water hooked to it. When I pushed the stop button, it would not stop running, I pulled the kill switch, but it continued to run for a few seconds before it quit.
Does anyone have any ideas on what to try first?
Thanks in advance, Leadfingers
