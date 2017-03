Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 stator pins #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 93 550 stator pins Broke one of the connector to hook up the the stator to the ebox. Anyone have any pins laying around or know where I can get some. Yes I know there are some on eBay but I'm not spending $20 when I only need one. 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,014 Re: 550 stator pins Maybe bullet connectors from a hobby store? 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,088 Re: 550 stator pins I have a complete stator pulled from a running ski with all of them, wires are not cut.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules