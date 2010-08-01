Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 95 XP 720 Engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Omaha Posts 15 95 XP 720 Engine So I picked up another 95 XP 720 engine. Replaced the grey fuel lines, cleaned the fuel selector valve, and put a new fuel filter on and cleaned the carbs. Put the multimeter on the battery and the battery is reading 12.5 volts with the engine off. Tested the charging unit by starting the ski and checking the volts which should jump up and they didn't.....it stayed right at 12.4-12.5 volts......so Im assuming its either one of 3 things. Regulator, stator harness, or stator itself. So I went ahead and ordered a good used OEM regulator even if its not it I have a spare. Went in the electronics box and checked all fuses first.....all fuses were good except the 15 amp charging unit fuse. Replaced that. Installed the good used OEM regulator and put everything back and checked the volts with engine running again. Still hovering around 12.4-12.5 volts. My tach gauge works. Im prolly wrong but if the tach gauge works doesnt that mean the stator is good? I thought the tach wire and the stator run on the same wire? I could be wrong. I also checked the staor harness and cleaned up the pins. Still nothing. Any help would greatly be appreciated. Thanks. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Omaha Posts 15 Re: 95 XP 720 Engine I forgot to mention the only thing I didn't do was load test the battery. But shouldnt the volts still be jumping up on the charging system if there is a bad cell in the battery? #3 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,052 Re: 95 XP 720 Engine Prob regulator, I have had to swap reg on every Xp I've owned Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 12:39 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Omaha Posts 15 Re: 95 XP 720 Engine Originally Posted by Benflynn Originally Posted by Prob regulator, I have had to swap reg on every Xp I've owned Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

