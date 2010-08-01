Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 BP Vs SP Cylinder and ignition questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location Kennewick WA Age 48 Posts 66 750 BP Vs SP Cylinder and ignition questions I picked up a 95 750sxi engine for my X2. It has a #24 cylinder. I know that this one has a high exhaust timing. Will it be any fun for a guy that mainly jumps waves and runs a buoy course every now and then. Or should I look for the unstamped small pin cylinder with the lower timing? How much difference in low end power is there between these two cylinders? I would like to hear some opinions on ignitions too. I have read that some folks use a 650 ignition in there 750 swaps. What's better, a 650 ignition with a Jetinetics flywheel or run the stock 750 ignition and have Newmiller lighten the stock 750 wheel.

Thanks guys.

87 X2 650, Echo racing head, Mariner ex manifold, Coffmans stainless steel pipe, SBN44, K&N flame arrestor, Bullettproof stem, renthal bars, finger throttle, Mariner intake grate. Dual cooling. Solas 13-18. 1.5 chop.

