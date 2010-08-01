I picked up a 95 750sxi engine for my X2. It has a #24 cylinder. I know that this one has a high exhaust timing. Will it be any fun for a guy that mainly jumps waves and runs a buoy course every now and then. Or should I look for the unstamped small pin cylinder with the lower timing? How much difference in low end power is there between these two cylinders? I would like to hear some opinions on ignitions too. I have read that some folks use a 650 ignition in there 750 swaps. What's better, a 650 ignition with a Jetinetics flywheel or run the stock 750 ignition and have Newmiller lighten the stock 750 wheel.
Thanks guys.
Mike