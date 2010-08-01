|
|
-
Stock ride plate Waveblaster/SJ
Came with a Superjet i bought a while ago. Think it comes off a Waveblaster, 'cause there was a little gap between rideplate and intake grate, but it worked just fine. In good shape, scratches are only cosmetic. $50 plus shipping
rideplate.jpgrideplate2.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules