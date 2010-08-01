pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:53 PM
    bprusty33
    95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine

    Are there any other fuse locations in a 95 XP 717 engine besides the three in the electrical box which are for the charging unit, vts, and ignition? Replaced a burnt out 15 amp to the charging system now my tach works. Just seeing if there are any other fuses in the ski or is that it? Thanks.
  Yesterday, 09:17 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine

    Thats all.
  Yesterday, 09:48 PM
    bprusty33
    Re: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine

    Thanks!!!!
