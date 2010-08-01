Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 32 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine Are there any other fuse locations in a 95 XP 717 engine besides the three in the electrical box which are for the charging unit, vts, and ignition? Replaced a burnt out 15 amp to the charging system now my tach works. Just seeing if there are any other fuses in the ski or is that it? Thanks. Last edited by bprusty33; Yesterday at 08:53 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,377 Re: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine Thats all. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 32 Re: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Thats all. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

