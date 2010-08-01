|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine
Are there any other fuse locations in a 95 XP 717 engine besides the three in the electrical box which are for the charging unit, vts, and ignition? Replaced a burnt out 15 amp to the charging system now my tach works. Just seeing if there are any other fuses in the ski or is that it? Thanks.
Last edited by bprusty33; Yesterday at 08:53 PM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 95 Seadoo XP Fuse locations 717 engine
Thanks!!!!
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Thats all.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules