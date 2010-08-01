pxctoday

Thread: HX 720 w/ FPP

  Today, 05:51 PM #1
    River Rat
    River Rat is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    In the water
    Posts
    448

    HX 720 w/ FPP

    I picked up a HX with a few aftermarket parts in late fall. I bought it knowing the front piston melted on the exhaust side. Seller said he ran pump gas. I going to run 100 octane

    I would like suggestions on what people are doing with the HX. I know its on the edge so I want to do it right and learn as much as I can from everyones experiences.

    current pistons are 0.50mm over so I think thats 82.5mm. Going to get a new top end set hopefully 83.00 once the cylinders are looked over. I heard wiseco pistons may see some skirt damage in the HX 720 with a pipe.

    Factory Pipe has the water injection selonoid but I dont see any ECWI. I have used these in the past on my Kawi 750 and big bore 840. Wires go into the ebox. I assume it just opens at a certain RPM and Not programmable. Is the recommended water cooling route from FP the best way to go?

    Head is ADA with 36cc domes some damage to domes. Should clean up. Going to use 0.5mm base gasket

    Water box mod has been done.

    stock 38mm carbs with vortex flame arrestors and OP carb support. Remote fuel pump is mounted off the hood lip. I may pick up a set of novi carbs. If I use the stock carbs after thorough cleaning and rebuild should I use the OP vortex arrestors or go back to the stock setup?

    R&D turn nozzle setup, UMI steering.
    What prop (brand and pitch) is everyone running? 15/21 and 16/20 Skat swirls?

    Remove the grey fuel lines that have yet to be replaced. 1/2 were done and the ones to the fuel selector were not. I feel much better about removing them all.
    SeaDoo Hx
    Kawi 750 sx
    Kawi 440
  Today, 06:01 PM #2
    Sev1n
    Sev1n is online now
    PWCToday Regular Sev1n's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Lake havasu
    Age
    24
    Posts
    122

    Re: HX 720 w/ FPP

    remove pipe, sell it, replace fuel lines, rebuild carbs, maybe put 40mm 800 carbs on it. the pipe is not worth having to run race gas, risk it blowing up, for maybe 2 mph...sell the head, put a stock head, if you want it faster, dont waste money on the 720. you need to do an 800 or 951 swap. my spec boat does 52, runs 91, and uses 1 tank for 30 laps at body beach,(over 1 second lap) wide open, all day no issues. that thing might go 55 with pipe and head, and will be a much bigger headache. just my .02.
