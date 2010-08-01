Thread: HX 720 w/ FPP

I picked up a HX with a few aftermarket parts in late fall. I bought it knowing the front piston melted on the exhaust side. Seller said he ran pump gas. I going to run 100 octane
I would like suggestions on what people are doing with the HX. I know its on the edge so I want to do it right and learn as much as I can from everyones experiences.
current pistons are 0.50mm over so I think thats 82.5mm. Going to get a new top end set hopefully 83.00 once the cylinders are looked over. I heard wiseco pistons may see some skirt damage in the HX 720 with a pipe.
Factory Pipe has the water injection selonoid but I dont see any ECWI. I have used these in the past on my Kawi 750 and big bore 840. Wires go into the ebox. I assume it just opens at a certain RPM and Not programmable. Is the recommended water cooling route from FP the best way to go?
Head is ADA with 36cc domes some damage to domes. Should clean up. Going to use 0.5mm base gasket
Water box mod has been done.
stock 38mm carbs with vortex flame arrestors and OP carb support. Remote fuel pump is mounted off the hood lip. I may pick up a set of novi carbs. If I use the stock carbs after thorough cleaning and rebuild should I use the OP vortex arrestors or go back to the stock setup?
R&D turn nozzle setup, UMI steering.
What prop (brand and pitch) is everyone running? 15/21 and 16/20 Skat swirls?
Remove the grey fuel lines that have yet to be replaced. 1/2 were done and the ones to the fuel selector were not. I feel much better about removing them all.