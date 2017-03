Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha Superjet R&D Ride Plate and Intake grate for sale #1 resident guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location CA Posts 849 Yamaha Superjet R&D Ride Plate and Intake grate for sale This is a Yamaha Superjet Pro Series Ride plate and matching scoop intake grate for sale. I will price it to move say $80 for the plate and $60 for the scoop grate. If you take them both I will do $125 shipped.

Text John at 760-420-5098



Old enough to know better......Doing it anyway! #2 resident guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location CA Posts 849 Re: Yamaha Superjet R&D Ride Plate and Intake grate for sale Intake grate is sold





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Old enough to know better......Doing it anyway! #3 resident guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location CA Posts 849 Yamaha Superjet R&D Ride Plate and Intake grate for sale Ride plate in perfect condition. The plate is perfectly smooth those dark spots are just water stains you can't feel them. Plate is 100%.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk











