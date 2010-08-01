pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:41 AM #1
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    19

    poor mid throttle response

    Being new to the pwc world Im wondering if a poor stumbling mid throttle is normal for a 99 1100 stx? It idles great and wide open like crazy but a mid cruise seems to stumble a little and drop a cylinder. Being an old 2 stroke bike racer this was the norm. IDK
    Also at wide open throttle it runs 55 and bangs the rev limiter. Acts like too much wear and that it could use a wear sleeve or impeller????
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:51 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,656

    Re: poor mid throttle response

    If you are hitting the rev limiter at WOT then you may have an impeller that is not sized properly. Usually if the wear ring is worn you experience cavitation during initial acceleration.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:19 PM #3
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    19

    Re: poor mid throttle response

    Makes sense
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. 1c62nv,
  2. Ruggennjr91

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 