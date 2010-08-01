Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: poor mid throttle response #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 19 poor mid throttle response Being new to the pwc world Im wondering if a poor stumbling mid throttle is normal for a 99 1100 stx? It idles great and wide open like crazy but a mid cruise seems to stumble a little and drop a cylinder. Being an old 2 stroke bike racer this was the norm. IDK

Also at wide open throttle it runs 55 and bangs the rev limiter. Acts like too much wear and that it could use a wear sleeve or impeller????

If you are hitting the rev limiter at WOT then you may have an impeller that is not sized properly. Usually if the wear ring is worn you experience cavitation during initial acceleration.

