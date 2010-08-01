|
|
-
poor mid throttle response
Being new to the pwc world Im wondering if a poor stumbling mid throttle is normal for a 99 1100 stx? It idles great and wide open like crazy but a mid cruise seems to stumble a little and drop a cylinder. Being an old 2 stroke bike racer this was the norm. IDK
Also at wide open throttle it runs 55 and bangs the rev limiter. Acts like too much wear and that it could use a wear sleeve or impeller????
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: poor mid throttle response
If you are hitting the rev limiter at WOT then you may have an impeller that is not sized properly. Usually if the wear ring is worn you experience cavitation during initial acceleration.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
Re: poor mid throttle response
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)
- 1c62nv,
- Ruggennjr91
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules