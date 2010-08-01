|
I dream skis
Kawasaki TS Ocean Pro ride plate, lanyard kill switch, motor mounts
Up for sale is the following:
TS Ocean Pro ride plate---could use a sandblasting...stains on bottom are from sitting outside with leaves. Solid plate with no cracks. $45 shipped
650 Lanyard Faceplate- great working condition- $45 shipped
(4) 650/750 motor mounts in great condition $40 shipped
1988 650sx
- ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
1992 550sx
- ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
(3) 650sx hulls
