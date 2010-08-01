Up for sale is the following:

TS Ocean Pro ride plate---could use a sandblasting...stains on bottom are from sitting outside with leaves. Solid plate with no cracks. $45 shipped

650 Lanyard Faceplate- great working condition- $45 shipped

(4) 650/750 motor mounts in great condition $40 shipped

