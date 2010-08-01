pxctoday

  Today, 08:15 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,888

    Tommy Bonacci's Bullet Pre-X4 Factory Racer

    I'm pretty pumped up about twisting my friends arm until he sold me this thing. I love old Seadoo racers and the history of it all so this ski is really hard to beat. I know of Tommy Bonacci from the old magazines and Bomber eyewear of course. Bullet was one of the few factory sanctioned race teams and I'm told this hull is what BRP modeled the X4 hull after. Many of the greats had their hands in building this thing like Miller, Skat and Novi. I'm happy to say I've got every single little piece of it(once it arrives safely) so I don't have to wonder how it should be. The plan is to restore it to the condition it ran the National tour in. If any of you remember it from back in the day please post what you know here.

    This is a pic I found in an old mag but it's the only one I have of it at this point.



    Here is what it looks like now.























  Today, 08:19 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,050

    Re: Tommy Bonacci's Bullet Pre-X4 Factory Racer

    That seat is awesome
