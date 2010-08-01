Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 19 sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet How do you pickle the engine? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,636 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet The key to pickling is the brine. Start with water, vinegar, and salt. Bring it to a boil. Garlic, dill, red pepper, and some freshly crushed cloves.



Pro tip: after you've eaten your pickled product, use the leftover juice in homemade cole slaw! Last edited by delagem; Today at 08:21 PM . '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 19 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet Your no help #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,636 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet I guess I failed to understand the question.



Do you mean, "I just sank it, how do I save it?" Pull the spark plugs, tip ski over on its side, turn the engine over briefly at first, by hand if you can; then, quick stabs at the starter, then vigorously. When plug holes stop blowing water out, flip the ski upright. Put the plugs back in.



Stick a hose down to the bottom of the tank (I use some flexible clear tubing taped to a coat hanger). Start a siphon, drain it into a clear container, and check to be sure there's no water in the tank.



Once you're certain there's no water in the tank, try to start the ski. Plugs will almost undoubtedly foul. Pull them, hit them with a shot of starter fluid or carb cleaner, reinstall, and attempt to start again. You'll run the battery dead doing all this, most likely. Use jumper cables to your car, to provide sufficient power. Don't have the car running. Don't run the starter too much without giving it time to cool down. Rule of thumb-for every 20 sec's of cranking, let the starter rest for 40 sec's or more, to cool down.



Eventually, you'll get it running. Now, get it back out on the water, and run it to get it hot. The reason for this is to get the crank bearings hot enough to evaporate any water on them, before they have time to rust.



If it's been out of the water more than a few hours/maybe a day or so, you should just plan on tearing it down.



EDIT: and I stand by that suggestion to substitute pickle juice in place of vinegar in homemade cole slaw... Last edited by delagem; Today at 08:55 PM . '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 19 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet Thanks we had already done all that to the point of running it to heat the engine. We have lost ignition. #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,636 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet Originally Posted by Eric27 Originally Posted by Thanks we had already done all that to the point of running it to heat the engine. We have lost ignition. Last edited by delagem; Today at 09:03 PM . '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 19 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet Thanks. We'll check those out. About to run out of daylight. #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,636 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet Originally Posted by Eric27 Originally Posted by Thanks. We'll check those out. About to run out of daylight.



Maybe that's what you meant by pickling? '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #9 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Yuma az Age 49 Posts 19 Re: sank a 1990 650 yamaha superjet Yes that is a technique I had heard of.....pickling/preserving/saving. Uncle says he will just take it to his son in law who races dirt bikes. Thanks again Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules