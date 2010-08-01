|
750 parts
750sx-Ocean pro ride plate $70 shipped
750-four new 650-750 motor mounts $50 shipped
750sx-two stock intakes $20 each shipped
750sx-two stock reeds and cages $45 shipped
750sx-keihin CDKII, came off running ski but has been sitting for a few years
$50 shipped
750sx-Keihin CDKII missing one side but everything else is there, good for parts
$20 shipped
750ss-two stock exhaust manifolds $20 each shipped
750sx-stock exhaust manifold $30 shipped
750sx-stock air filter $15 shipped
750sx-stock exhaust $40 shipped
750sx-new never used pistons 80mm $25 shipped for both
750sx-lower end housing, little bit of scratches. Make offer
