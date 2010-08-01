pxctoday

  Today, 06:47 PM #1
    Rconce01
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    miami
    Age
    35
    Posts
    287

    96 Spx 717 low power

    Guys,

    Need your expertise on this issue with a 717. I'm helping a friend out because his ski had very little power in the water. The compression is 80psi on both cylinders and the rear cylinder shows a spark plug isn't firing. I put a new coil and new plugs and battery and the rear cylinder still doesn't fire even if I swap wires.

    Any idea what else can cause this issue. Basically it's running on the front cylinder only. Can it be the timing plate or the timing gear that's messed up?
  Today, 07:33 PM #2
    TLH101
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Elephant Butte, New mexico
    Posts
    89

    Re: 96 Spx 717 low power

    Sounds like internal damage of some sort. 80psi is way low. might run, but won't have any power.
  Today, 07:55 PM #3
    Rconce01
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    miami
    Age
    35
    Posts
    287

    Re: 96 Spx 717 low power

    Sounds like internal damage of some sort. 80psi is way low. might run, but won't have any power.
    I understand but the rear piston is non operational no combustion at all the plug looks just like it never fired and it's cold all the time. The front one fires is brown and gets hot.

    Can timing be ruled out completely?
