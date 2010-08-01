|
|
-
Frequent Poster
96 Spx 717 low power
Guys,
Need your expertise on this issue with a 717. I'm helping a friend out because his ski had very little power in the water. The compression is 80psi on both cylinders and the rear cylinder shows a spark plug isn't firing. I put a new coil and new plugs and battery and the rear cylinder still doesn't fire even if I swap wires.
Any idea what else can cause this issue. Basically it's running on the front cylinder only. Can it be the timing plate or the timing gear that's messed up?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 96 Spx 717 low power
Sounds like internal damage of some sort. 80psi is way low. might run, but won't have any power.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 96 Spx 717 low power
I understand but the rear piston is non operational no combustion at all the plug looks just like it never fired and it's cold all the time. The front one fires is brown and gets hot.
Originally Posted by TLH101
Sounds like internal damage of some sort. 80psi is way low. might run, but won't have any power.
Can timing be ruled out completely?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Rconce01
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules