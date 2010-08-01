Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 Spx 717 low power #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 35 Posts 287 96 Spx 717 low power Guys,



Need your expertise on this issue with a 717. I'm helping a friend out because his ski had very little power in the water. The compression is 80psi on both cylinders and the rear cylinder shows a spark plug isn't firing. I put a new coil and new plugs and battery and the rear cylinder still doesn't fire even if I swap wires.



Sounds like internal damage of some sort. 80psi is way low. might run, but won't have any power.

Can timing be ruled out completely?



