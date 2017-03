Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Ss Xi parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 347 94 Ss Xi parts Parting out my 94 SS XI. I was hoping to fix up for a lender ski but since I found the footwell broke thru and bottom is beat I'm going to use the motor and electronics for my 550 sx swap. Besides normal hull items I have 2 rend ride plates 2 intake grates (R&D scoop and Jet dynamics scoop) Coffmans rocket pipe (manifold, pipe and Waterbox).



