Thread: Need help!

  Today, 04:46 PM #1
    Monk446
    PWCToday Newbie
    Need help!

    Struggling to find a way to repair this nose damage.. thinking about getting something aluminum made and then putting the rubber over it. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. image.jpg
  Today, 07:47 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: Need help!

    Cut it all off and do something rocker like. Seems to me it would be alot less hassle than trying to reform the bond lip.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
