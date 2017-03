Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TBM SXR Rideplate (1st generation w/o window cutouts) #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Surprise, AZ via NorCal Posts 826 TBM SXR Rideplate (1st generation w/o window cutouts) Very good condition. Original owner. Never beached. Has some very minor cosmetic peeling of the power coat on the bottom rear back edge. No effect on performance. Has not been modified in any way. It is in storage at the moment, so the attached picture is not actual, but just for reference. Asking price is firm @ $100. Located in Arizona. Local pickup preferred, but will ship at an additional cost.



2004 Kawasaki SX- R

