I think most people have noticed similar designs in most parts from company to company early on if its a copy or a third party company producing for others. I just thought it was interesting I just noticed another one...... PJS grips. I have the two styles the triangle pattern and the wavy pattern. AME grips have the triangle pattern and AVON (with the hydropro on the grip) has the wavy grips. So if someone liked their old PJS grips and wanted to replace the style with the same they are still available under a different name.