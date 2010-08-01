|
|
-
Yamaha Waverunners
Hi all,
Having problems with a 1995 ventura it has 250 hrs on it. Last summer with it fully tuned and running well, all of a sudden it bogged down to a slow speed and would not accelerate. After taking it out of the water i pulled the plugs and checked for a spark all good, then i rebuild the carb which was in desperate need of it. It cranks over but will not start if i hit it with a shot of either it will run and shut off. Not sure if it's time to rebuild or repair?
Comments welcomed
-
Re: Yamaha Waverunners
Check the compression first
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules