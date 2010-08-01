pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:01 AM #1
    davjali1
    davjali1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1

    Yamaha Waverunners

    Hi all,
    Having problems with a 1995 ventura it has 250 hrs on it. Last summer with it fully tuned and running well, all of a sudden it bogged down to a slow speed and would not accelerate. After taking it out of the water i pulled the plugs and checked for a spark all good, then i rebuild the carb which was in desperate need of it. It cranks over but will not start if i hit it with a shot of either it will run and shut off. Not sure if it's time to rebuild or repair?
    Comments welcomed
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:23 AM #2
    Pbois334
    Pbois334 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Age
    43
    Posts
    247

    Re: Yamaha Waverunners

    Check the compression first
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 