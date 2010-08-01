Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha Waverunners #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location New Jersey Posts 1 Yamaha Waverunners Hi all,

Having problems with a 1995 ventura it has 250 hrs on it. Last summer with it fully tuned and running well, all of a sudden it bogged down to a slow speed and would not accelerate. After taking it out of the water i pulled the plugs and checked for a spark all good, then i rebuild the carb which was in desperate need of it. It cranks over but will not start if i hit it with a shot of either it will run and shut off. Not sure if it's time to rebuild or repair?

Comments welcomed #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 43 Posts 247 Re: Yamaha Waverunners Check the compression first

