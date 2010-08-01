I am building my 750sx. All stock but now has head which should bump up to 180psi and a Coffman rocket pipe system with a newer snb44.The carb worked great on my 650sx but shouldn't I need to re-jet it for this motor?
Re: 750sx with sbn44 carb jetting HELP
Not necessarily, it may work just fine you need to test and tune.
