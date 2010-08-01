pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:19 PM
    Blakemobbin
    Blakemobbin
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Placentia California
    Age
    19
    Posts
    4

    750sx with sbn44 carb jetting HELP

    I am building my 750sx. All stock but now has head which should bump up to 180psi and a Coffman rocket pipe system with a newer snb44.The carb worked great on my 650sx but shouldn't I need to re-jet it for this motor?
  Yesterday, 10:19 PM
    Re: 750sx with sbn44 carb jetting HELP

  Yesterday, 10:34 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,645

    Re: 750sx with sbn44 carb jetting HELP

    Not necessarily, it may work just fine you need to test and tune.
