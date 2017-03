Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fresh 650 stroker #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 176 Fresh 650 stroker -Might need a couple studs

-crank condition unknown

-mild porting

-pristine platinum pistons

First 350$ takes it



Can include plutonium enriched woodruff key straight from Fukushima for an extra 100$







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

198? sx/js frankienstien





...for now Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules