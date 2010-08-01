Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: zxi 1100 timing (HELP) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 42 Posts 35 Blog Entries 1 zxi 1100 timing (HELP) Okay im trying to finish this build but im at a stand still. I bought a used coffman exhaust system for a 1100 it came with the micro touch mt-water and water box but it didn"t have the timing plate.. I have been researching with no luck. i did buy a R&d 750 timing plate. I have a picture of the original plate but no measurements but they look the same... okay with that being said. There is two more timing plates out there that look the same as the stock and the r&d plate but says to run this plate a PN 4251 msd enhancer has to be in place? I have the instruction for the coffman exhaust and the original diagram. The instrutions say you MUST run the water box and the timing advance plate with the exhaust... And on the micro touch I know how to wire it all but one wire the (BROWN) where does it go? P.S. the instruction said to unplug the oem air sensor and tape up the end so no water can get to it. So you cant run both together.. please help im ready to fire this beast up. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

