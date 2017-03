Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 seadoo Gti SE starting on its own #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location South Carolina Posts 1 2007 seadoo Gti SE starting on its own Hey everyone I am new to the forum but i am in need of some assistance. I recently had the battery out of 2007 GTI and when I went to put it back in and connect the terminals the jet ski started it self up. I have never had this issue before so I wanna get some opinions before I move forward. Could it be that the starter relay is stuck or is it the beginning of something else? Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

