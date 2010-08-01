Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: building a sxr 1100 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location gardnerville Age 34 Posts 15 building a sxr 1100 conversion Hi guys, the plan is to build a 1100 sxr. All i have to start with is the hull and gas tank. Some questions i got are:

Does the pump need to be from the stx or sxr? (maybe they're the same).

Do i need water box from the stx or sxr?

Do i need the shaft from the stx or the sxr?

Pump has to be sxr or 750 sxi. stx will not work

Stx water box will not fit

