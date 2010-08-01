|
building a sxr 1100 conversion
Hi guys, the plan is to build a 1100 sxr. All i have to start with is the hull and gas tank. Some questions i got are:
Does the pump need to be from the stx or sxr? (maybe they're the same).
Do i need water box from the stx or sxr?
Do i need the shaft from the stx or the sxr?
Basically debating whether to buy parts or buy a ski. thanks in advance!
Re: building a sxr 1100 conversion
Pump has to be sxr or 750 sxi. stx will not work
Stx water box will not fit
