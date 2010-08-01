pxctoday

  Today, 03:05 PM
    jonniejetski
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    gardnerville
    Age
    34
    Posts
    15

    building a sxr 1100 conversion

    Hi guys, the plan is to build a 1100 sxr. All i have to start with is the hull and gas tank. Some questions i got are:
    Does the pump need to be from the stx or sxr? (maybe they're the same).
    Do i need water box from the stx or sxr?
    Do i need the shaft from the stx or the sxr?
    Basically debating whether to buy parts or buy a ski. thanks in advance!
  Today, 03:27 PM
    2strokesmoke
    PWCToday Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    480

    Re: building a sxr 1100 conversion

    Pump has to be sxr or 750 sxi. stx will not work
    Stx water box will not fit
