Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NEEDED: Experienced PWC Technician! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Sunrise Beach Age 29 Posts 3 NEEDED: Experienced PWC Technician! Hello, my name is Jessica. I work at a watercraft repair shop called Deer Valley Marine located in the heart of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. Our previous PWC Tech is retiring and we are looking for an experienced PWC Tech to replace him.



Anyone with at least 12 months experience is encouraged to contact us as soon as possible by phone or email.



Office Phone - 573-207-0366

E-mail - jess@deervalleymarine.com



Thank you for your time! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules