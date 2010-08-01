|
|
-
JS550 Crankshaft Washer / Shim
Quick question for you 550 / 440 guys. Is there only one washer / shim on the crank, or should there be one on each side. Just sent mine out to SBT to be rebuilt and was looking at one of the diagrams in my manual. It looked as if there were 2 but mine only had 1 when I removed it. The engine I'm rebuilding was completely ****ed by the previous owner and I don't trust he put it back together correctly.
All feedback appreciated.
Thank you,
-Phil
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules