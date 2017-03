Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need Trailer for SXR-800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2009 Location Eastern Panhandle of WV Age 64 Posts 18 Need Trailer for SXR-800 SXR takes 12in bunks and a very small PWC trailer. Any thoughts? 2006 SXR-800 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 403 Re: Need Trailer for SXR-800 I once used a bolt together Harbor Freight trailer kit with an SXi Pro. It was cheap and small. Not the best build quality but depending on how far you tow it might be fine. Good luck! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

