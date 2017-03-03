|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket
Doesn't match any of the pipes I've got, don't think I've ever seen this bracket before....anyone??
first thought RIVA but it doesn't match holes for the red pipe, nor for the Coffman Rocket...
20170303_153649.jpg
Re: Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket
looks like its for the westcoast pipe or wetjet
