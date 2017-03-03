pxctoday

  Today, 01:28 AM
    The Wayniac
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard
    Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket

    Doesn't match any of the pipes I've got, don't think I've ever seen this bracket before....anyone??

    first thought RIVA but it doesn't match holes for the red pipe, nor for the Coffman Rocket...

    20170303_153649.jpg
  Today, 02:04 AM
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Re: Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket

    looks like its for the westcoast pipe or wetjet
