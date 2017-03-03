Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2006 Location Trying to type with beer and ashes in the keyboard Age 42 Posts 2,410 Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket Doesn't match any of the pipes I've got, don't think I've ever seen this bracket before....anyone??



first thought RIVA but it doesn't match holes for the red pipe, nor for the Coffman Rocket...



20170303_153649.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,944 Blog Entries 1 Re: Can anyone ID this 701 pipe bracket looks like its for the westcoast pipe or wetjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

