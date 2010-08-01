|
Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting
Doing a big pin 750 sxi swap into a 650 with a Factory pipe. I'd like to run the stock 95 dual carbs but I'm not sure where to go with jetting. Keihin jets seem to be hard to get a hold of. Suggestions?
Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting
I order mine from jetsrus.com.
Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting
Open up the manifold and port match the headpipe to 49mm to get the most out of that 650 pipe on a 750 motor.
Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting
Will do! Thanks for the tip.
