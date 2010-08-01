pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:05 PM
    Supdood
    Supdood
    Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting

    Doing a big pin 750 sxi swap into a 650 with a Factory pipe. I'd like to run the stock 95 dual carbs but I'm not sure where to go with jetting. Keihin jets seem to be hard to get a hold of. Suggestions?
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88
    Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting

    I order mine from jetsrus.com.
  Yesterday, 11:25 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2
    Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting

    Open up the manifold and port match the headpipe to 49mm to get the most out of that 650 pipe on a 750 motor.
  Yesterday, 11:50 PM
    Supdood
    Supdood
    Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting

    Will do! Thanks for the tip.
