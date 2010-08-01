Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 53 Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting Doing a big pin 750 sxi swap into a 650 with a Factory pipe. I'd like to run the stock 95 dual carbs but I'm not sure where to go with jetting. Keihin jets seem to be hard to get a hold of. Suggestions? #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,126 Re: Silver 750 big pin with 650 Factory Pipe jetting I order mine from jetsrus.com.

Open up the manifold and port match the headpipe to 49mm to get the most out of that 650 pipe on a 750 motor.

