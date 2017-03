Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB looking for ride plates 650sx/x2 and intake grates #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Wake Forrest NC Age 18 Posts 11 WTB looking for ride plates 650sx/x2 and intake grates looking for r and 3 try scoop intake grate or similar and extended ride plates like pjs or similar



Please tx and pictures (260) 446-1520 1989 kawasaki x2

1987 kawasaki 650sx

1990 kawasaki 650sx

Re: WTB looking for ride plates 650sx/x2 and intake grates

I have a mint PJS X2 rideplate



also have R&D top loader, also perfect shape.



pic of plate, text me if you like pic of RD grate, I can snap one.

518-209-2664



518-209-2664



