  Yesterday, 07:26 PM #1
    jlp5601
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    east freedom
    Posts
    43

    Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

    Like the post says looking to buy clean used Kawasaki 650 starter
  Yesterday, 07:37 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,366

    Re: Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

    I have a good used OEM one that was painted white when the motor was painted but is very strong. $60 shipped.
  Yesterday, 09:50 PM #3
    jlp5601
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    east freedom
    Posts
    43

    Re: Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

    Thanks for the responses got one!
