Thread: Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

#1
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Mar 2013
Location east freedom
Posts 43

Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

Like the post says looking to buy clean used Kawasaki 650 starter

#2
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Dec 2003
Location Sunny Fla
Posts 25,366

Re: Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

I have a good used OEM one that was painted white when the motor was painted but is very strong. $60 shipped.

#3
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Mar 2013
Location east freedom
Posts 43

Re: Wtb Kawasaki 650 starter

Thanks for the responses got one!

