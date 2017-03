Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 03 F112X Full fuel warning flashing in limp mode help?? also need ECU loan or buy #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2013 Location MO Posts 272 03 F112X Full fuel warning flashing in limp mode help?? also need ECU loan or buy as stated above put key in and full fuel flashes warning light off water it revs all the way up on its in limp mode under load tried to pull code on gauge no codes continuious flashing is all no f1 just flashes full tank, used jumper to try to pull codes no differance at all, IDO NOT BELEIVE THAT THIS COULD CAUSE LIMP MODE, WILL PULL FUEL BAFFLE TO OHM TEST, any ideas??? looking for a ecu to test to see if thats the issue as I hate to buy one for a grand if it turns out to be my gauge Owned R12X, F12X, R12, now F15X Stage 1, Owned about every ski since the dawn of time. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

