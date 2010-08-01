Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Demcrat BS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location AZ Posts 168 Demcrat BS Is anyone else watching this made up democratic, "Russian Involvement" BS on TV, this was strarted by Obama right after Hillary lost the election, the expulsion of the 35 diplomats.



Now the dems want to appoint a special prosecutor, and ratchet this BS up to another level to harass Trump.



I'm so pizzed, I have never seen such vicious BS in my lifetime.



The Russians had nothing to do with Hillary losing and dems know this.



I hope all this turns against the dems, and Obama and Hillary end up in fed prison.



Rick



Sold the $$$ pit ski and life is GOOD Sold the $$$ pit ski and life is GOOD #2 resident guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,102 Re: Demcrat BS What do you mean you haven't seen this much vicious BS in your lifetime? Both sides have been going to extremes to make each other look bad for a long time..

