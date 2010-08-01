|
1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI
My stator keeps smoking up for some reason. Therefor i think i fried the whole box. So in that case im looking for basically everything except the relay. I still have the ebox. Please PM me. Thanks.
Re: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI
Re: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI
Sorry. Never thought this one through haha. 650sx
