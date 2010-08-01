Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2012 Location Milwaukee Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 495 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI My stator keeps smoking up for some reason. Therefor i think i fried the whole box. So in that case im looking for basically everything except the relay. I still have the ebox. Please PM me. Thanks.



2013 BOB gen 2 (701 ported, enhancer, 144 mag)2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,867 Re: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI 550/650/750?



Re: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI Sorry. Never thought this one through haha. 650sx



