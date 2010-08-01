pxctoday

  Today, 04:54 PM #1
    ncp546
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Milwaukee Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    495

    1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI

    My stator keeps smoking up for some reason. Therefor i think i fried the whole box. So in that case im looking for basically everything except the relay. I still have the ebox. Please PM me. Thanks.
    2013 BOB gen 2 (701 ported, enhancer, 144 mag)

    2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag)
  Today, 04:56 PM #2
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,867

    Re: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI

    550/650/750?
  Today, 05:39 PM #3
    ncp546
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Milwaukee Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    495

    Re: 1989 kawasaki stator, rectifier and CDI

    Sorry. Never thought this one through haha. 650sx
    2013 BOB gen 2 (701 ported, enhancer, 144 mag)

    2014 Xscream DVX (PHP 916, PFP pipe, novi 48's, msd total loss, 155 skat mag)
