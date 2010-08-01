Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster package #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location lake havasu Age 35 Posts 93 Blaster package IMG_1143.JPGIMG_1144.JPGIMG_1148.JPGIMG_1145.JPGBlaster spec package!!! Coffman rocket pipe I'm told .with mani,extreme throttle rear sponsons, 44sbn carbs with filters and worxs ride plate $600 obo pipes missing 2 bolts and nuts. I would replace hardware anyways. Little rusty. Ride plate has small crack in the rear seen in pic. Carbs are jetted and ready . Last edited by cantski; Today at 04:33 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

