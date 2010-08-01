Thread: Blaster package

|
|
-
Blaster package
IMG_1143.JPGIMG_1144.JPGIMG_1148.JPGIMG_1145.JPGBlaster spec package!!! Coffman rocket pipe I'm told .with mani,extreme throttle rear sponsons, 44sbn carbs with filters and worxs ride plate $600 obo pipes missing 2 bolts and nuts. I would replace hardware anyways. Little rusty. Ride plate has small crack in the rear seen in pic. Carbs are jetted and ready .
Last edited by cantski; Today at 04:33 PM.
