<<<< yellow 98 speedster:>>>>

good seats but have been vinyl painted I think

good oem 787 replacement motor

good mpem tested spark both motors

two good blk storage hoods

pumps,prop,nozzles,cables and much more



<<<<red cougar print 98 speedster>>>>

seats are ugly but good foam

one good blk hood

pumps,props,nozzles,cables and much more available



pm or just call

Thanks

Jess

813 363 9074









www.Westsidepowersports.com CURRENTLY PARTING OUT:

SeaDoo:+200 seadoos from 1989-2003 GTX,GSX,GS,GTS,XP,XPL,SPX,SPI SP,GT,GTI,RX,RXX,RFI,DI AND MORE!!

SeaDoo Jetboats +40 95-99 speedster, sportster, challenger, Challenger 1800 lots of mpems

