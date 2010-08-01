|
Can you identify this beach cart?
This is the only picture I can find online but it looks like something you can buy and assemble. I've looked at a lot of beach carts and this one suits my needs very well. Before I give up on it I'd like to be able to find some more information. If you know what it's called or who makes it, please let me know. Thank you.
Edit: I also haven't learned how to post photos from mobile so here are the links to Google.
http://s697.photobucket.com/user/spe..._2926.jpg.html
http://www.pwcforum.com/pwc-jetski-c...cs/5741?page=1
Re: Can you identify this beach cart?
Looks like something someone made. Doesn't look like any manufactured beach cart that I know of.
Re: Can you identify this beach cart?
My neighbor has one of those, I'll ask him the manufacturer
Re: Can you identify this beach cart?
If you didn't look at the second picture you should. In that picture it looks brand-new and looks like a different one. It really seems like it's something one can buy. The front axles swivel also so that it can turn.
Let me know if you can find anything! Thanks for looking.
