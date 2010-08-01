Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Can you identify this beach cart? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location MA / ME Posts 4 Can you identify this beach cart? This is the only picture I can find online but it looks like something you can buy and assemble. I've looked at a lot of beach carts and this one suits my needs very well. Before I give up on it I'd like to be able to find some more information. If you know what it's called or who makes it, please let me know. Thank you.



Edit: I also haven't learned how to post photos from mobile so here are the links to Google.



http://s697.photobucket.com/user/spe..._2926.jpg.html





http://www.pwcforum.com/pwc-jetski-c...cs/5741?page=1 Last edited by Bocks; Today at 09:31 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location The Region, Indiana Age 32 Posts 1,248 Re: Can you identify this beach cart? Looks like something someone made. Doesn't look like any manufactured beach cart that I know of. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,865 Re: Can you identify this beach cart? My neighbor has one of those, I'll ask him the manufacturer



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



