pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:27 AM #1
    Bocks
    Bocks is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    MA / ME
    Posts
    4

    Can you identify this beach cart?

    This is the only picture I can find online but it looks like something you can buy and assemble. I've looked at a lot of beach carts and this one suits my needs very well. Before I give up on it I'd like to be able to find some more information. If you know what it's called or who makes it, please let me know. Thank you.

    Edit: I also haven't learned how to post photos from mobile so here are the links to Google.

    http://s697.photobucket.com/user/spe..._2926.jpg.html


    http://www.pwcforum.com/pwc-jetski-c...cs/5741?page=1
    Last edited by Bocks; Today at 09:31 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:37 AM #2
    blasterdude
    blasterdude is offline
    Top Dog blasterdude's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    The Region, Indiana
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,248

    Re: Can you identify this beach cart?

    Looks like something someone made. Doesn't look like any manufactured beach cart that I know of.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:18 AM #3
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,865

    Re: Can you identify this beach cart?

    My neighbor has one of those, I'll ask him the manufacturer
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:49 AM #4
    Bocks
    Bocks is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    MA / ME
    Posts
    4

    Re: Can you identify this beach cart?

    If you didn't look at the second picture you should. In that picture it looks brand-new and looks like a different one. It really seems like it's something one can buy. The front axles swivel also so that it can turn.

    Let me know if you can find anything! Thanks for looking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 