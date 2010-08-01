Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 197 New to me 750SXI... where do I start? Scored this off the Facebook group... $1500, I pick it up on my way back to Florida.





Thoughts? Where do I start? Must haves vs don't-buys? The ski has a Blowsion handlepole and a WORX rideplate but beyond that is an extremely low hour stock ski.



IMG_5539.JPG



IMG_5541.JPG



IMG_5542.JPG



-86 X2 - #66 off the line #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 474 Re: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? Nice snag! The pole, worx plate and AP mats are very nice (pricey) additions to any stock ski. What are your plans for it? What type of riding are you going to do? #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 205 Re: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? Originally Posted by still standin Originally Posted by Delete the oil injection and run pre-mix. Block off the Crank case drain. These 2 quick things could end up saving the motor. After that the Mods are all personal preference depending on what style of riding you will be doing.



Definitely block the crank drain. Do not replace the pipe if you like linear power.

one piece of corn is technically a unicorn #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 197 Re: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? The X2 is already running premix but I have yet to do the crank blockoff yet on this motor, I rebuilt my other X2 and sold it. I'll end up doing that when I get back to Florida so I have something to do during the day for my first week or two, might pick up a new carb setup for it, who knows.





The SXI I planned on doing the blockoffs anyway. I'm not a fan of oil pumps.





Type of riding? Not too sure. The gulf is a tossup from day to day... sometimes it's choppy, sometimes you get lucky with glass. I'd like to do some mild freestyle-ish (old school tricks) riding and maybe just some carving. The X2 is going to be the group/party ski and my 750 is gonna be my squidder.



I do like linear power so I will not mess with the pipe



Thanks for all the help. Really excited to pick this guy up! #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 474 Re: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? I had a Factory Pipe Limited pipe on my SX. It made TONS of power, but was not linear. With some tweaking, the oem exhaust works VERY well. If you can, verify the impeller. With a stock set up, the skat 9/17 standard works very well. The big pins do not respond very well to being over pitched. I usually bring a few reduction nozzles with me ranging form 76mm to 83mm. Can find them really cheap. #7 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,122 Re: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? The coffmans rocket limited pipe is the only pipe ive used that keeps things linear. So that is a option if you ever want a little more grunt down the road. R&D intake grate is a good one to stop porposing. And some front sponsons. My SXI handles like a dream.

Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by I had a Factory Pipe Limited pipe on my SX. It made TONS of power, but was not linear. With some tweaking, the oem exhaust works VERY well. If you can, verify the impeller. With a stock set up, the skat 9/17 standard works very well. The big pins do not respond very well to being over pitched. I usually bring a few reduction nozzles with me ranging form 76mm to 83mm. Can find them really cheap.

I will be on the hunt for an intake grate and sponsons like bandit recommended



I will be on the hunt for an intake grate and sponsons like bandit recommended #9 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 205 Re: New to me 750SXI... where do I start? Good luck on the sponson hunt. They are near impossible to find used and the new ones are insanely expensive. What part of Florida? Near PCB?

