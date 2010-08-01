pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:28 AM #1
    sar.steven
    sar.steven is offline
    PWCToday Guru sar.steven's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    macomb mi
    Age
    26
    Posts
    489

    Parting out complete 98 Yamaha clean 760

    Currently have s 98 xl760. Everything is complete engine did crack a piston so will need a top end but everything else is in great shape. Willing to ship everything at buyers expense. Located in Clinton twp mi if looking to pick up locally.


    760 short block needs top end- $500
    electrcal box with stator- $250
    dual carbs-$200
    exhaust system-$60
    complete pump assembly $250
    Stock ride plate-$40
    stock intake grate-$25
    midshaft-$100
    gas tank-$50
    waterbox-$50
    steering cable-$40
    throttle cable-$40
    engine mounts-$50

    All prices best offer

    im sure there's a lot in missing if there is anything else you need let me know and I will give you a price. Ski is still complete ready to be torn down.
    Last edited by sar.steven; Today at 12:36 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 