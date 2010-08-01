Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out complete 98 Yamaha clean 760 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2006 Location macomb mi Age 26 Posts 489 Parting out complete 98 Yamaha clean 760 Currently have s 98 xl760. Everything is complete engine did crack a piston so will need a top end but everything else is in great shape. Willing to ship everything at buyers expense. Located in Clinton twp mi if looking to pick up locally.





760 short block needs top end- $500

electrcal box with stator- $250

dual carbs-$200

exhaust system-$60

complete pump assembly $250

Stock ride plate-$40

stock intake grate-$25

midshaft-$100

gas tank-$50

waterbox-$50

steering cable-$40

throttle cable-$40

engine mounts-$50



All prices best offer



