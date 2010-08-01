Currently have s 98 xl760. Everything is complete engine did crack a piston so will need a top end but everything else is in great shape. Willing to ship everything at buyers expense. Located in Clinton twp mi if looking to pick up locally.
760 short block needs top end- $500
electrcal box with stator- $250
dual carbs-$200
exhaust system-$60
complete pump assembly $250
Stock ride plate-$40
stock intake grate-$25
midshaft-$100
gas tank-$50
waterbox-$50
steering cable-$40
throttle cable-$40
engine mounts-$50
All prices best offer
im sure there's a lot in missing if there is anything else you need let me know and I will give you a price. Ski is still complete ready to be torn down.