  Today, 09:37 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Kawi 650 wake up kit

    Kawi 650 wake up kit , SBN 44 set up , fresh mikuni OE carb kit correct jetting and pop off bolt on and ride , nice problem free 180 psi mariner head , no pits , and the perfect prop for the combo , 9/17 scat problem free impellor , this combo works good and is pump gas friendly , 500$ plus ship and PP fees
  Today, 09:50 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Re: Kawi 650 wake up kit

    Sweet!!
  Today, 11:05 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: Kawi 650 wake up kit

    Freekkstyle , did you have any loose silver SXR intake manifolds , or all with carbs ?
