Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawi 650 wake up kit #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 328 Kawi 650 wake up kit image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg

Kawi 650 wake up kit , SBN 44 set up , fresh mikuni OE carb kit correct jetting and pop off bolt on and ride , nice problem free 180 psi mariner head , no pits , and the perfect prop for the combo , 9/17 scat problem free impellor , this combo works good and is pump gas friendly , 500$ plus ship and PP fees

Sweet!!

Freekkstyle , did you have any loose silver SXR intake manifolds , or all with carbs ?

