Kawi 650 wake up kit
Kawi 650 wake up kit , SBN 44 set up , fresh mikuni OE carb kit correct jetting and pop off bolt on and ride , nice problem free 180 psi mariner head , no pits , and the perfect prop for the combo , 9/17 scat problem free impellor , this combo works good and is pump gas friendly , 500$ plus ship and PP fees
Freekkstyle , did you have any loose silver SXR intake manifolds , or all with carbs ?
