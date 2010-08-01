pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:15 PM #1
    Wade G
    Join Date
    Jan 2014
    Location
    central wisconsin
    Posts
    29

    WTB skat trak 9/17 C-75 impeller

    Looking for a 9/17 large hub impeller for Kawasaki 750sx. Let me know
    Thanks
  2. Today, 10:08 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,031

    Re: WTB skat trak 9/17 C-75 impeller

    What is your price point?
  3. Today, 10:12 PM #3
    Wade G
    Join Date
    Jan 2014
    Location
    central wisconsin
    Posts
    29

    Re: WTB skat trak 9/17 C-75 impeller

    I guess it depends on condition. What do you have and what's your asking price?
