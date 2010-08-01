|
|
-
WTB skat trak 9/17 C-75 impeller
Looking for a 9/17 large hub impeller for Kawasaki 750sx. Let me know
Thanks
-
Re: WTB skat trak 9/17 C-75 impeller
What is your price point?
-
Re: WTB skat trak 9/17 C-75 impeller
I guess it depends on condition. What do you have and what's your asking price?
