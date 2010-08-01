|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
300 SX Oil Tank Cap!!!!!!
I need a oil tank cap for the 300sx model. I have already been riding and would like to take the 300 along. LMK what you guys have. Just need a solid cap no cracks in cap or lens. Not concerened if the gauge part works. I just need one to keep it dry. If you have one I like trades also lmk if you are looking for something and maybe we can work out a deal. If not cash is waiting. Thanks
-
resident guru
Re: 300 SX Oil Tank Cap!!!!!!
I may have one. I will check when i am at the shop tomorrow.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- rhaas
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules