pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:29 PM #1
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,028

    300 SX Oil Tank Cap!!!!!!

    I need a oil tank cap for the 300sx model. I have already been riding and would like to take the 300 along. LMK what you guys have. Just need a solid cap no cracks in cap or lens. Not concerened if the gauge part works. I just need one to keep it dry. If you have one I like trades also lmk if you are looking for something and maybe we can work out a deal. If not cash is waiting. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:59 PM #2
    rhaas
    rhaas is online now
    resident guru rhaas's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    bay saint louis, ms
    Age
    45
    Posts
    890

    Re: 300 SX Oil Tank Cap!!!!!!

    I may have one. I will check when i am at the shop tomorrow.
    RHAAS PRODUCTS
    urethane motor mounts for watercraft... its about time!!
    http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Rha...12717472096935
    try our new website
    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/
    stay tuned for more products
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. rhaas

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 