95 Kawasaki sts 750 no spark
Alright lady's and gents, I'm new to this site so if there's a problem with something I post I'll go ahead and apologize ahead of time.
I picked up a 95 750 sts a couple weeks ago for $200. A little faded but overall in good shape with a nice trailer. Previous owner said it had no spark so I figured it wouldn't be too bad of a fix. He replaced the coil, cdi box and the regulator. Still no fire. I replaced the stator and replaced some of the corroded pins in the 2 white 3 wire plugs by the engine. Also replaced the pins in the black plug. Installed a new 300cca battery. I had the thing running yesterday. Put it in the water today, started it and it shut off. Pulled the boots off the plugs and no fire. Pulled the ebox cover off and disconnected the black and white wires to the kill switch, still nothing. Everything I can think of that has to do with firing has been replaced. Every once in awhile when you bump the starter, you'll see a little blue spark but not every time. My starter could be drawing too much voltage but I don't want to replace it if that's not the issue. Anyone have anymore experience with this kind of issue on this machine? I don't know where else to go besides changing out all of the connectors
Re: 95 Kawasaki sts 750 no spark
Check the killswitch. Could be sticking
