Re: are b1 and b2 ride plates and intake grates the same ?
Very Simlar, use the same bolt pattern. If you are talking about ProTec plates, the B2 is a square plate, doesnt taper in the rear corners like a standard b1 protec plate. Also, the B2 plates seem to have a little more trim built into them. I welded the rear holes shut on mine and had the entire plate angle milled to take trim out of it. Worked really well.
