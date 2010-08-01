pxctoday

  Today, 06:49 PM #1
    jrddillon
    jrddillon is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    dillon co.
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1,073

    are b1 and b2 ride plates and intake grates the same ?

    are super jet intakes same as b1?
  Today, 08:25 PM #2
    Scottie Mac
    Scottie Mac is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Scottie Mac's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Blasterville, USA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    8,289

    Re: are b1 and b2 ride plates and intake grates the same ?

    Very Simlar, use the same bolt pattern. If you are talking about ProTec plates, the B2 is a square plate, doesnt taper in the rear corners like a standard b1 protec plate. Also, the B2 plates seem to have a little more trim built into them. I welded the rear holes shut on mine and had the entire plate angle milled to take trim out of it. Worked really well.

