  Today, 06:45 PM
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    PWCToday Guru matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    48
    Posts
    365

    My sons first ride by himself on old stand up skis.

    I took him for a ride when he was 5 so I decided to get them running again for his spring break, had lots of fun today in nice Florida weather, Matt

    https://youtu.be/zbt8D0ug2ZQ
  Today, 07:17 PM
    spitz15
    spitz15 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,699

    Re: My sons first ride by himself on old stand up skis.

    Start em young an get em addicted!!! We've got a few youngins that we let ride in our group.
    Im addicted...
